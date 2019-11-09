KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in KT by 552.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,208,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,505 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in KT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 27,177,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,246 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in KT by 325.0% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,252,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KT by 41.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,681,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KT by 15.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,863,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,485 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. KT Corp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KT. ValuEngine raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

