Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

KRYS stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.44 million, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

