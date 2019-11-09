KRM22 (LON:KRM) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

KRM22 (LON:KRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON KRM remained flat at $GBX 53.50 ($0.70) during midday trading on Thursday. 463 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61. KRM22 has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

