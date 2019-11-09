Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,947 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.00. 866,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,320. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

