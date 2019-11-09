Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,405 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in FMC by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 242,908 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in FMC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in FMC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in FMC by 668.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,643 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. 779,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $98.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

