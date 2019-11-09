Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $16.49 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 16,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,785.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,732. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $893.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,759.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,840.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

