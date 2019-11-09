Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 79,917 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 487.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $326,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,606,413,000 after buying an additional 952,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $315,561,000 after buying an additional 869,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,226 shares of company stock worth $2,270,378. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

