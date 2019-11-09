Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of KEP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 66,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.35. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.