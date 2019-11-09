Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.72 ($64.79).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR:SKB traded up €0.70 ($0.81) on Friday, reaching €32.36 ($37.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €28.24 ($32.84) and a 1-year high of €48.04 ($55.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.66.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.