Klimatas (KTS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,257.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. Klimatas has a market cap of $11,784.00 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00700220 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030462 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004055 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000489 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000469 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.