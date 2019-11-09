Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Up 5.5%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35, 217,777 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 432,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIRK. Sidoti set a $5.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.38). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Kirkland’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.