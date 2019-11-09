Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Receives $21.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,830.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.03. 11,788,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,679,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

