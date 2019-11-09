Kin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $523,100.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. Kin has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $523,100.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, IDEX, OTCBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00226050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.01477361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Fatbtc, DDEX, Bancor Network, OTCBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

