Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kimball International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

KBAL stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.91. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimball International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball International by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimball International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 175,496 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

