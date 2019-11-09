Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Laurentian set a C$19.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.89.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 891,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.