Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday.

Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$59.14 million during the quarter.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

