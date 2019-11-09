Keyera’s (KEY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$42.00 price objective on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB upgraded Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.72.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$32.33 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$24.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.55.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$960.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 84.61%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.06, for a total transaction of C$1,038,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 838,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,704,280.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

