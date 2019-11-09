Keybank National Association OH Sells 710 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in AFLAC by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in AFLAC by 16.0% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 19,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 73.9% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,341. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

