Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,736 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,101,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,094. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $126.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

