Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 752.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,735 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $73.67. 5,105,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.64.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

