Keybank National Association OH Has $6.44 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 5,816,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,734,329. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

