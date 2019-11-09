Keybank National Association OH Acquires 6,578 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 437,666 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.31. 634,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.59.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.