Kevin Kennedy Sells 2,500 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total value of $432,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KLAC opened at $174.21 on Friday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

