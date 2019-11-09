Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 26958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $167,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 105,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,271. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,276 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

