Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDP. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $169,020.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,271. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

