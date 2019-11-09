Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 193,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $966.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In other Kelly Services news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Polehna sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $48,917.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $863,445. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

