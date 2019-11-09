Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,388,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 542.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,324,000 after buying an additional 3,053,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,968,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Square by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,564,000 after buying an additional 1,910,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.45. 11,514,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.