Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 72,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 391,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $19.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.