Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 75 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,808. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.95. The stock had a trading volume of 357,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

