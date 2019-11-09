KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.58.

KAR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 2,504,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 1,052,915 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 484,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.