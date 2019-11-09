Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Announces Earnings Results

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $4.11. 374,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $126.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.13.

KALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.54.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

