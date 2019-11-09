Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JUN3. Pareto Securities set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.14 ($29.23).

JUN3 stock traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting €23.62 ($27.47). 489,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1 year high of €32.32 ($37.58).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

