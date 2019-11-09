JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 19.50” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 19.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 19.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 21.29.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

