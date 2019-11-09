JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after buying an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $130.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $131.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

