JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $140.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

NYSE:IFF opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

