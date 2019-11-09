JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $56.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

