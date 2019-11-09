JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €26.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.83 ($31.19).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €25.38 ($29.51) on Wednesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

