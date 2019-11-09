JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €26.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.30 ($32.91).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €26.22 ($30.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.31. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.