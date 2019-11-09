JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WDI. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €186.65 ($217.03).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €116.05 ($134.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €130.30 and a 200 day moving average of €141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Wirecard has a one year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a one year high of €170.70 ($198.49).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

