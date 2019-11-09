Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a PE ratio of 478.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Joint has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 114.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

