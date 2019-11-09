Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.6% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $343.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.