John D. Delafield Buys 62,208 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director John D. Delafield purchased 62,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $230,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John D. Delafield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, John D. Delafield purchased 55,946 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $196,370.46.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter.

DAIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 25.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 30.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

