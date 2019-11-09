JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Sells $38,940.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JBLU opened at $19.57 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 37.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,600 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,295,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,638,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 635.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 749,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 647,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

