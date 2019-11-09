Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.99.

Shares of SHAK opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $794,186.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,919 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,001. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

