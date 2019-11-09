Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.41 ($69.08).

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) on Thursday, hitting €39.50 ($45.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a one year high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.