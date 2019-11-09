Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.41 ($69.08).

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) on Thursday, hitting €39.50 ($45.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a one year high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

