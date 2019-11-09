Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.65 ($58.89).

Shares of FRA:BNR traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €48.25 ($56.10). The company had a trading volume of 871,665 shares. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.28.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

