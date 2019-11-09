Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.32 ($145.72).

Shares of SAP opened at €123.26 ($143.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €112.57. SAP has a 12 month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12 month high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

