Jared S. Briskin Sells 1,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,508 shares in the company, valued at $91,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $23.68 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $463.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,775,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,884,000 after acquiring an additional 504,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,351 shares during the last quarter.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.