Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 33,995 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 202.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.36 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 657,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,355. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

