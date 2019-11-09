Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 394,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $146.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

